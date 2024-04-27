Open Menu

Hamas Says Studying New Israeli Truce Proposal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Hamas says studying new Israeli truce proposal

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Hamas said it was studying on Saturday the latest Israeli counterproposal regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza, a day after media reports said a delegation from mediator Egypt arrived in Israel in a bid to jump-start stalled negotiations.

The signs of fresh truce talks come as the United Nations warned that "famine thresholds in Gaza will be breached within the next six weeks" unless massive food assistance arrives.

Aid groups say Gaza's already catastrophic humanitarian conditions would be worsened by an invasion which Israel vows to carry out against Hamas battalions that remain in Rafah, southernmost Gaza.

Rafah, on the border with Egypt, is crowded with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by nearly seven months of war between Israel and the Islamist movement.

The area is regularly bombed already. Hospital officials said strikes in Rafah and elsewhere killed more than a dozen people overnight Friday-Saturday.

Among the dead were an entire family, their relative Mohammed Yussef said.

"Nobody left: the father, the mother, a girl and two boys" were killed when their house was targeted, he said.

Elsewhere in Rafah people searched the rubble of homes that Abed al-Aziz Barhum, a young man with a thin moustache, said were "bombarded without prior warning".

He appealed to "all Arab people to support us against occupation and help us reach a ceasefire".

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza Young Man Border Family Media All From Arab

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory ..

New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home

42 minutes ago
 US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit res ..

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy

58 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to sc ..

Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nat ..

Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

2 hours ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

3 hours ago
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

5 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

6 hours ago

More Stories From World