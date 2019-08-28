UrduPoint.com
Hamas Says Three Police Killed In Gaza Bomb Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:47 PM

Hamas says three police killed in Gaza bomb attacks

Hamas said Wednesday that two overnight bomb attacks killed three police officers in the Gaza Strip as the Palestinian enclave was placed under a state of alert

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Hamas said Wednesday that two overnight bomb attacks killed three police officers in the Gaza Strip as the Palestinian enclave was placed under a state of alert.

Witnesses told AFP that both bombings were suicide attacks by assailants on motorbikes, but there was no official confirmation.

A source familiar with the investigation said a Salafist movement in Gaza that sympathises with Islamic State group jihadists was suspected.

Hamas's interior ministry confirmed the three deaths, but spoke only of two "bombings" in Gaza City without providing details.

It had earlier said two officers died in "two explosions targeting police checkpoints" late Tuesday night, before revising the toll to three.

Suicide bombings are rare in the Gaza Strip.

