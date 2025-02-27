Open Menu

Hamas Says To Hand Over Four Israeli Hostages' Bodies In Private

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Hamas says to hand over four Israeli hostages' bodies in private

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Hamas will forgo its usual handover ceremony when it returns the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Wednesday night, with Israel expected to free more than 600 Palestinian prisoners in exchange, the Hamas said.

The swap will be the final one under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal that went into effect on January 19.

Mediator the United States said efforts were underway to secure a second phase of the deal, whose complexity and drawn-out implementation have highlighted its fragility.

Hamas's armed wing said Wednesday that under the "framework of the deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades has decided to hand over the bodies of four hostages tonight".

A Hamas official told AFP that in return, Israel would release 625 Palestinian prisoners.

The official also said the return of the four bodies "will take place without public presence to prevent the occupation from finding any pretext for delay or obstruction".

Israel confirmed the handover was set for Wednesday night. "In accordance with Israeli demands, an agreement was reached with the mediators: our four fallen hostages will be returned tonight... without Hamas ceremonies," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Past handover ceremonies have been held in public spaces, with hostages paraded on stage, given certificates and gift bags, and often made to speak in front of crowds.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has facilitated the swaps, had urged all parties to carry them out "in a dignified and private manner".

