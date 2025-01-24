Hamas says to provide names of 4 Israeli hostages on Friday for next swap

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A senior Hamas official told AFP that his group will provide on Friday the Names of four Israeli women hostages to be freed the following day as part of a second release under the ceasefire with Israel.

"Today, Hamas will provide the names of four hostages as part of the second prisoner exchange," said Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau based in Doha.

"Tomorrow, Saturday, the four women hostages will be released in exchange for a group of Palestinian prisoners, as agreed upon in the ceasefire deal."

Naim also said that once the exchange takes place, war-displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza will be able to begin returning to the north of the territory.

"An Egyptian-Qatari committee will oversee the implementation of this part of the agreement on the ground," he said.

"The displaced will return from the south to the north via Al-Rashid Road, as Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from there in accordance with the agreement."

The ceasefire agreement was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States after months of intense negotiations.

The truce, the second in the more than 15 months of war, began on Sunday, with the first three hostages released in exchange for around 90 Palestinian prisoners.