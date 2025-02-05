Hamas says Trump plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday condemned a proposal by US President Donald Trump to "take over" and "own" Gaza, saying it will fan the flames of middle East violence.

Hamas said that the proposal "aiming for the United States to occupy the Gaza Strip" was "aggressive to our people and cause, won't serve stability in the region and will only put oil on the fire".

"Our Palestinian people... will not allow any state in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship on our great Palestinian people who have offered rivers of blood to liberate our land from occupation and to establish our state with Jerusalem as its capital," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou, characterised Trump's plan as a "racist stance", aligned "with the Israeli extreme right's position".