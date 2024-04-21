Hamas Says US Military Aid To Israel 'green Light' For Gaza 'aggression'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Hamas on Sunday condemned the US House of Representatives' approval of billions of Dollars in new military aid to Israel, much of which is to strengthen Israeli air defences.
"This support, which violates international law, is a licence and a green light for the Zionist extremist government (Israel) to continue the brutal aggression against our people," Hamas said in a statement.
"We consider this step a confirmation of the official American complicity and partnership in the war of extermination waged by the fascist occupation army against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
"
On Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved $13 billion in military assistance to America's historic ally Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.
Washington is already Israel's largest military supplier.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "much appreciated aid bill" showed strong support for Israel and "defends Western civilisation".
The US bill said that more than $9 billion will also be earmarked to address "the dire need for humanitarian assistance for Gaza as well as other vulnerable populations around the world".
