Hamas Says White House Remarks To Fuel 'massacres' At Gaza Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Hamas says White House remarks to fuel 'massacres' at Gaza hospitals

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Hamas said Tuesday that White House's remarks that it had a command centre at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza was a "green light" to Israel to commit "brutal massacres" targeting medical facilities in the Palestinian territory.

"These statements give a green light to the Israeli occupation to commit further brutal massacres targeting hospitals, with the goal of destroying Gaza's healthcare system and displacing Palestinians," the fighting group said in a statement issued in English.

"The United States bears direct responsibility for enabling Israel's genocidal war on Gaza," the group added.

The group's reaction came soon after US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby charged that the the group had a "command and control node" at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

"They have stored weapons there and they're prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility," he told reporters.

