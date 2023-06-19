UrduPoint.com

Hamas Slams Expansion Of Israeli Settlements In West Bank

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Hamas Slams Expansion of Israeli Settlements in West Bank

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday condemned the decision of Israel's authorities to build over 4,500 additional homes in several Israeli settlements in the West Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday condemned the decision of Israel's authorities to build over 4,500 additional homes in several Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas condemns in the strongest possible terms the frenzied campaign launched by the Zionist occupation authorities to Judaise our Palestinian land... As part of relentless efforts to enforce this agenda, the occupation authorities have approved the publication of construction tenders for more than 4,500 settlement units in various colonial settlements in the occupied West Bank," the statement read.

The statement also stressed that the "Judaisation projects" will not legitimize Israeli settlements and called on the international community and the UN to take serious and urgent steps to stop Israel's projects, which Hamas believes will lead to escalation in the region.

On June 14, several Israeli media outlets reported that Israel plans to approve more than 4,500 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank in the coming weeks, with more than 1,000 homes under final approval and plans for more than 3,000 houses.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been hostile since the latter's founding in 1948. The Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements in the occupied territories despite objections from the United Nations.

