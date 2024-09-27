Hamas Slams Netanyahu's 'blatant Lies' At UN Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of telling "blatant lies" in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday.
Netanyahu "continued his series of blatant lies and escalated his threats against the peoples of the region, while... expanding his circle of crimes to include our people in Lebanon", a statement from the Palestinian group said.
Delegates representing Lebanon, Iran, the Palestinians and others exited the room as Netanyahu took the rostrum for his speech, where he dashed hopes for a 21-day truce in the offensive against Hezbollah proposed by France and the US.
As the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war approaches, hundreds of people have died in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon this week.
Hamas accused Netanyahu of "repeating the same lies he has used to justify the campaign of extermination against unarmed civilians in Gaza" and "false claims" about the group's October 7 attacks that triggered the war.
Netanyahu "insists on expanding aggression against the peoples of the region and continuing his brutal crimes, backed by a criminal US policy that provides political and military cover for these crimes", the statement said.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From World
-
Trump and Zelensky make nice after tensions over Ukraine war4 minutes ago
-
Hurricane triggers 'catastrophic' US floods, 17 dead4 minutes ago
-
Service station blast kills five in Russia's Dagestan13 minutes ago
-
Israel military says strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut suburb13 minutes ago
-
Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' targeted again with soup in UK after activists jailed13 minutes ago
-
Sudan paramilitary attack kills 18 at El-Fasher market: medic13 minutes ago
-
UN says watching Israel strikes on Beirut with 'great alarm'13 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy hosts Business & Investment Roundtable in Beijing34 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PM Shehbaz, delegations from Arab & Islamic countries walk out of UNGA in snub to Netanyah ..44 minutes ago
-
Non-implementation of UN resolutions on Palestine has emboldened Israel: PM tells UNGA2 hours ago
-
Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crash at worlds2 hours ago
-
Kiwis stumble at 22-2 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone2 hours ago