Hamas source says 10 Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A Hamas source told AFP that 10 Israeli hostages would be released from the Gaza Strip on Thursday, two of them also holding Russian citizenship, as part of a one-day truce extension.

"All of them are alive," the source said. "Israel last night refused a list Hamas proposed that included three Israeli bodies.

"The negotiations were very difficult and lasted all night, right up to a few minutes before 7:00 am this morning (0500 GMT)," the source said.

The truce, which was to expire at that time, has since Friday paused fighting in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas and seen Israeli hostages released in exchange for three times as many Palestinian prisoners.