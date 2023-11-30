Open Menu

Hamas Source Says 10 Israeli Hostages To Be Freed Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Hamas source says 10 Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A Hamas source told AFP that 10 Israeli hostages would be released from the Gaza Strip on Thursday, two of them also holding Russian citizenship, as part of a one-day truce extension.

"All of them are alive," the source said. "Israel last night refused a list Hamas proposed that included three Israeli bodies.

"

"The negotiations were very difficult and lasted all night, right up to a few minutes before 7:00 am this morning (0500 GMT)," the source said.

The truce, which was to expire at that time, has since Friday paused fighting in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas and seen Israeli hostages released in exchange for three times as many Palestinian prisoners.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Russia Gaza Citizenship All From

Recent Stories

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last ..

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one ..

Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one year

16 minutes ago
 Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

51 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

3 hours ago
The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

3 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

5 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

7 hours ago

More Stories From World