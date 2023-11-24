Open Menu

Hamas Sources Say Israel Hostages Handed Over To Egypt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to Egypt

Two Hamas sources told AFP that some of the hostages seized in the October 7 raids on Israel were on Friday handed over to the Red Cross for return to Israel, via Egypt

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Two Hamas sources told AFP that some of the hostages seized in the October 7 raids on Israel were on Friday handed over to the Red Cross for return to Israel, via Egypt.

"Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians" at the Rafah crossing, one of the sources said.

"They were handed over to the Egyptian side," the source added.

A source in the military wing of Hamas confirmed the handover, adding: "This is the first group under the agreement.

"

A first tranche of 13 women and children hostages were expected to go back to Israel on Friday after a ceasefire between Israeli and Hamas went into effect in the Gaza Strip in the morning.

Israel is set to release three times as many Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails -- women and teenage boys -- under the terms of the deal reach with Gaza's Hamas rulers.

