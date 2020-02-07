Hamas Spokesman Says Ramming Attack on Israeli Soldiers Response to US Peace Plan

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Hamas movement views the recent car-ramming attack on Israeli soldiers as a response to Washington's much-contested plan to resolving the Israeli-Palestnian conflict, Abdel Latif Qanou, the movement's spokesman, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that a car had rammed into a group of its soldiers in Jerusalem, injuring 12 of them.

"A ramming into the Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem is a practical response to the 'deal of the century,'" Qanou said, adding that it was time for Palestinians to launch a new revolution to resist Israeli occupation.

In late January, US President Donald Trump presented his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for creating a demilitarized Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood alongside Trump at the unveiling, while no Palestinian representatives were present all major Palestinian political forces have voiced their unequivocal rejection of the initiative.