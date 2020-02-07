UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Spokesman Says Ramming Attack On Israeli Soldiers Response To US Peace Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:18 AM

Hamas Spokesman Says Ramming Attack on Israeli Soldiers Response to US Peace Plan

The Hamas movement views the recent car-ramming attack on Israeli soldiers as a response to Washington's much-contested plan to resolving the Israeli-Palestnian conflict, Abdel Latif Qanou, the movement's spokesman, told Sputnik on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Hamas movement views the recent car-ramming attack on Israeli soldiers as a response to Washington's much-contested plan to resolving the Israeli-Palestnian conflict, Abdel Latif Qanou, the movement's spokesman, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that a car had rammed into a group of its soldiers in Jerusalem, injuring 12 of them.

"A ramming into the Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem is a practical response to the 'deal of the century,'" Qanou said, adding that it was time for Palestinians to launch a new revolution to resist Israeli occupation.

In late January, US President Donald Trump presented his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for creating a demilitarized Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood alongside Trump at the unveiling, while no Palestinian representatives were present all major Palestinian political forces have voiced their unequivocal rejection of the initiative.

Related Topics

Attack Century Prime Minister Israel Palestine Washington Trump Car Bank Jerusalem January All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Germany Confirms 13th Case of Coronavirus - Bavari ..

18 minutes ago

Progress Made in Libya Ceasefire Talks But Opinion ..

18 minutes ago

Italy's Veneto May Lose $1Bln in Tourism Income Am ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.