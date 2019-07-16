UrduPoint.com
Hamas Still Has No Official Relations With Damascus - Senior Member

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:39 PM

Palestine's Hamas Islamist movement still has neither official relations with Damascus nor a representative office in Syria, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a representative for the movement's external relations, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Palestine's Hamas Islamist movement still has neither official relations with Damascus nor a representative office in Syria, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a representative for the movement's external relations, told Sputnik.

Last week, one of the Hamas leaders, Mahmoud Zahar, said that the movement was making efforts to normalize relations with the Syrian authorities, which have significantly deteriorated after the group refused to support Syrian President Bashar Assad amid the internal conflict in the Arab republic.

"There is no development [in relations with Syria]. There is talk in the media � including on part of various speakers within the movement and the Syrian regime, or their entourage � but there is still no change.

The movement is not represented in Syria, there are still no relations with it," Marzook, who is responsible for external relations in Hamas, said.

He, however, stressed that "Hamas has strong relations with Iran, which have not been interrupted at any stage."

Before 2011, Hamas' foreign headquarters were located in Damascus, but, when the Syrian conflict broke out, the movement's leaders, including then-Political Bureau chief Khaled Meshaal, left the country, refusing to support the Syrian leadership in its confrontation with the opposition.

Hamas has been controlling the Gaza Strip for the past 12 years and also acts as opposition to the rival Fatah movement in the West Bank. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.

