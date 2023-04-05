Close
Hamas Threatens Consequences For Al-Aqsa Mosque Clashes

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Wednesday condemned the recent clashes between the Israeli police and the Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as "an unprecedented crime that will have consequences" and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles, Palestinian media reported. The Israeli police said on Wednesday they had arrested over 350 people, who "violently barricaded" themselves inside the mosque.

"What is happening now in the blessed mosque of Al-Aqsa is an unprecedented crime that will have consequences. Everyone responsible for that must be held accountable, whether they are Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims," Haniyeh said in a statement.

He also urged the Palestinians living in the the West Bank and "on the lands of 1948" to head to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and defend it.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations. Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas.

