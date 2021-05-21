GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Hamas will abide by the ceasefire if Israel adheres to it, Hamas spokesman Taher al-Nono told journalists.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which would take effect later.

"Egypt has informed us that an agreement has been reached on a mutual and simultaneous ceasefire in the Gaza Strip starting at 2 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 [23:00 GMT Thursday]. The Palestinian Resistance (Hamas) will abide by this agreement if the occupiers adhere to it," al-Nono said.