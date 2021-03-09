Hamas to pick new Gaza chief this week: party sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Hamas Islamists will this week elect the head of their Gaza political branch -- the group's de facto leader in the Palestinian enclave, Hamas sources told AFP on Tuesday.

The powerful position is currently held by Yahya Sinwar, a former commander of Hamas's military branch who served more than two decades in an Israeli prison before being released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange.

Sinwar is one of five candidates contesting the election, along with Nizar Awadallah, the former head of Hamas's advisory Shura Council.

Hamas sources, who requested anonymity, said the vote would be held "this week" and the result announced "next week".

Sinwar was elected to the post in 2017.

The poll comes ahead of May 22 Palestinian legislative elections, the first Palestinian vote in 15 years.

The overall head of Hamas's political wing, Ismail Haniyeh, is currently based in Qatar.

Elections for that post are also expected soon, with Haniyeh due to run against his deputy Jamal al-Aruri and former Hamas chief Khaled Meshal.

In addition to its political wing, Hamas has an armed branch that counts thousands of fighters in Gaza.