Hamas To Welcome Invitation To Moscow For New Round Of Intra-Palestinian Talks - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Palestine's Hamas Islamist movement would welcome an invitation to Moscow for another round of the intra-Palestinian talks, but it is up to the Russian Foreign Ministry to propose such a meeting, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a representative for the movement's external relations, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Palestine's Hamas Islamist movement would welcome an invitation to Moscow for another round of the intra-Palestinian talks, but it is up to the Russian Foreign Ministry to propose such a meeting, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a representative for the movement's external relations, said on Wednesday.

"If there is an initiative to invite the Palestinian factions to Moscow to discuss their relations, we of course will welcome it. It depends on our friends in the Russian Foreign Ministry," Abu Marzook told a press conference.

Russia is one of the mediators of the talks between Hamas and the rival Fatah movement, which have been engaged in conflict since 2007. The third and the latest round of the intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow was held in February and ended with the final statement annulled over lack of consensus.

