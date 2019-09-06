(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Palestinian Hamas movement hails the decision of the EU Court in Luxembourg to remove the movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, from the list of designate terrorist organizations, Hamas Spokesman Abdul-Latif Qanou told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, the European Court ruled to clear Hamas of terrorist status, as confirmed by the movement's attorney.

"This decision is a positive step in the right direction toward eliminating injustice and a fair [step] in relation to our people and their right to fight against occupation," Qanou said.

He added that Hamas came to rule upon "winning [a] fair election" and its listing as a terrorist organization was unfair.

The European Union blacklisted al-Qassam Brigades as a terrorist organization in 2001, a ruling which Hamas has since attempted to dispute multiple times.