Hamburg, Frankfurt Airports to Suspend Regular Flights on February 17 Due to Strike

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Airports in the German cities of Frankfurt and Hamburg have said they will suspend all regular flights on February 17 as its employees plan to go on strike demanding a pay increase.

Corresponding statements were posted on the airports' websites on Wednesday.

Earlier in that day, a similar decision was also announced by Munich Airport.

On Wednesday, Germany's services sector trade union Verdi announced a 24-hour strike to demand a pay raise. Airports in the cities of Stuttgart, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen will also be affected by the protest.