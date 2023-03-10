UrduPoint.com

Hamburg Lone Shooter Committed Suicide Upon Police Arrival - Regional Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The shooter in the German city of Hamburg was acting alone and committed suicide after the police arrived at the scene, Interior Minister of Hamburg Andy Grote said on Friday.

On Thursday night, a man attacked a Jehovah's Witnesses (banned in Russia) center in Hamburg, as the result of which at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack, calling it "a brutal act of violence."

"The perpetrator fled to the top floor when the police arrived, where he later committed suicide. So we're talking about eight deaths," he said at a press conference aired by the Phoenix broadcaster, adding that the culprit was acting alone.

The head of Hamburg's state security, Thomas Radszuweit, said four men, two women and an unborn child ” all German citizens ” were killed in the shooting, while six women and two men were injured, and four of them received serious wounds. He also confirmed that the criminal was a 35-year-old German citizen Philip F. who was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses himself. The gunman used an HK P30 semi-automatic pistol that he owned legally. The police found nine empty and fifteen full magazines, as well as 200 rounds of ammunition, next to the dead criminal, Radstzuweit said.

