Hamdok Reluctant To Head Sudan's New Government Due To Pressure From Opposition - Source

2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:42 PM

Hamdok Reluctant to Head Sudan's New Government Due to Pressure From Opposition - Source

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok did not give his final consent to head a new government because of the pressure exerted by opposition forces, a senior military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources, that Hamdok agreed to head the new cabinet.

"There is no agreement at the moment.

Hamdok is under strong pressure from the central committee of the Forces of Freedom and Change that wants him not to agree on forming a new government and to stick to the old government," the source said.

Until October 25, Hamdok accepted proposals related to the formation of a new government, and "the US envoy witnessed his consent, but later he withdrew his consent due to the pressure from (the Forces of) Freedom and Change," the source added.

