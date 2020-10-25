(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) British racing driver Lewis Hamilton , who competes for the Mercedes team, has won the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, securing the 92nd victory in his career and thus eclipsing Michael Schumacher's record of 91 F1 wins.

"I owe this to the [Mercedes team] here and those back at the factory.

It's been such a privilege to work with them," Hamilton said as quoted by Formula One on Twitter.

Hamilton has participated in Formula One since 2007. He is a six-time Formula One World Champion.

Michael Schumacher started his career in 1991 and won 91 F1 Grand Prix. In 2013, Schumacher was seriously injured while skiing in the French Alps and was put into a medically induced coma. He regained consciousness only in 2014.