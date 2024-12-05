Hamilton Bids Farewell To Mercedes As Ferrari Vie For Title
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Lewis Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes, the team that carried him to six world titles, this weekend as his future outfit Ferrari, seek to snatch a first constructors' crown in 16 years from McLaren, his first F1 home.
For all concerned, Sunday's floodlit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit will mark the end of an era as the seven-time champion ends a remarkable 12-year spell with the 'silver arrows' and a 26-year association with the Mercedes brand.
He will then move on to Ferrari where, Italy hopes, he can rediscover the mojo that made him the sport's most successful driver with seven titles and 105 wins before hitting a trough of frustration in the current 'ground effect' era.
This has seen Red Bull return to dominate with Max Verstappen winning four consecutive drivers' titles even if this season saw them decline, a fall that sees McLaren hanging on to a 21-point lead on Ferrari entering the decisive season-ending race.
McLaren have not won the teams' title since 1998 while Ferrari 's last success came in 2008 since when the championship has been dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull. A change is long overdue.
Despite his travails in recent weeks, notably in Brazil and Qatar, Hamilton will leave Mercedes feeling conflicting emotions.
