Hamilton Wins British Grand Prix To End Three-year Drought
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Silverstone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Lewis Hamilton held off Max Verstappen in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday for a first victory since Saudi Arabia in 2021.
"I've been waiting for this," shouted Briton Hamilton after crossing the line in his Mercedes to claim a ninth victory at Silverstone, breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher for most wins at one track.
Lando Norris of McLaren was third.
After his record-extending 104th Formula One victory, the 39-year-old Hamilton wept as he fell into the arms of his father as the home crowd roared.
"Since 2021, every day fighting, training and putting my mind to the task, working as hard as I can," Hamilton, who will be moving to Ferrari after this season, said at the finish line.
"This is my last race for the team here, I love them so much, I'll be forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes and to the incredible fans."
Hamilton's team-mate George Russell, the winner a week earlier in Austria, was forced out with a water leak after starting from pole position.
Red Bull's Verstappen increased his lead over Norris at the top of the drivers' standings despite failing to win for two consecutive races for the first time since Silverstone and Austria in 2022.
Oscar Piastri of McLaren was fourth with Carlos Sainz of Ferrari sixth and Nico Hulkenberg of Haas seventh.
