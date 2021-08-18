UrduPoint.com

Hamster Study Shows Airborne Coronavirus Deadlier Than Surface Contamination - Health Dept

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Hamster Study Shows Airborne Coronavirus Deadlier Than Surface Contamination - Health Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) A laboratory study using hamsters determined that coronavirus contracted through airborne transmission is deadlier than when the virus is spread from contaminated surfaces, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday.

"The scientists found that aerosol exposure directly deposited SARS-CoV-2 deep into the lungs, whereas fomite [surface] exposure resulted in initial virus replication in the nose. Regardless of exposure route, animals had SARS-CoV-2 replicating in the lungs, but lung damage was more severe in aerosol-exposed animals compared to the fomite group," an NIH press release said.

To investigate how different routes of exposure affected disease development, the scientists exposed hamsters to SARS-CoV-2 via both aerosols and fomites. For aerosol exposure, the scientists used equipment that controlled the size of virus-loaded droplets.

For fomite exposure, they placed a dish contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 in the animal cages, the release explained.

The experiments also showed that virus transmission from contaminated surfaces is markedly less efficient than with airborne exposure, although surface transmission does occur, the release added.

The findings support public health guidance focused on interventions to reduce indoor airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The efforts include masking, increasing air filtration and social distancing, in addition to steps reducing surface transmission such as handwashing and regular surface disinfection, according to the release.

The release summarized a report by scientists from the NIH's National Institute for Allergy and Infectious disease that was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

25 minutes ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

25 minutes ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

40 minutes ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

40 minutes ago
 Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban governmen ..

Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.