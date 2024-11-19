Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and the Power of Urdu Literature

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 November, 2024) :

The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) concluded on a profound note as renowned Pakistani actor and author Hamza Ali Abbasi fascinated audiences with his reflections on faith, self-discovery, and the transformative power of literature.

His participation, alongside his wife and celebrated artist Naimal Khawar, highlighted the cultural richness of urdu literature and the far-reaching influence of books in shaping lives.

Organized by the Sharjah Book Authority in collaboration with Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai, the event featured Abbasi’s insights into his book My Discovery of Islam, God & Judgement Day, and a vibrant cultural showcase during Mehfil-e-Urdu 2024 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

A Visionary Meeting Ahead of the Event

Prior to the event, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Wasi Shah and the Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai team met with His Excellency Ahmed Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority.

During this meeting, His Excellency shared his vision for fostering a global love of reading, recounting the journey of the Sharjah International Book Fair from its humble beginnings in 1982 to a global phenomenon, drawing over 1.8 million visitors from 222 nationalities this year.

Mehfil-e-Urdu 2024: A Celebration of Language and Art

The evening program began with a warm welcome by Ms.

Tarannum Ahmed, followed by a stirring recital by renowned poet and playwright Wasi Shah. Known for his evocative poetry, Shah's verses deeply resonated with the audience and set the tone for an evening of meaningful reflection and conversation.

As the host of Rubaru, Wasi Shah led a thought-provoking conversation with Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The discussion centered around Abbasi’s book, My Discovery of Islam, God & Judgement Day, where Abbasi shared his personal journey of rediscovering spirituality, finding clarity in his faith, and the transformative power of introspection.

“I realized that understanding islam deeply made me more humble, responsible, and mindful of my actions.

I became aware of my flaws and acknowledged that I have so much more to learn,” said Abbasi. His candid reflections on his faith journey resonated deeply with the audience.

Wasi Shah, known for his deep understanding of literature and mastery over words, guided the conversation with insightful and thought-provoking questions.

One question that stood out was when Shah asked Hamza what change he experienced in his personal life after delving deeper into Islam. Abbasi responded with humility, explaining that his faith journey made him more responsible and helped him understand the significance of humility and kindness in his life.



The audience particularly appreciated Wasi Shah’s ability to navigate such deep discussions with grace and emotional depth, reflecting his expertise not only as a poet but also as a host capable of extracting meaningful insights from his guests.

Naimal Khawar also shared her unique perspective on how Urdu poetry influences her creative process as an artist.

She spoke passionately about translating the emotional depth of Urdu poetry into visual art, offering the audience a fresh lens through which to appreciate the beauty of the language and its artistic expressions.

The Role of Books in Shaping Lives

A day Ahead of the evening's event, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal participated in a press meet at Coral Beach Sharjah, where Tabish Zaidi, PR Secretary of Bazm-e-Urdu, emphasized the powerful role of books in transforming lives.

“Books are not just vessels of knowledge; they are tools for personal growth and self-reflection,” said Zaidi.

“Hamza’s book offers a roadmap for introspection and a deeper connection to one's faith and purpose, inspiring readers to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery.”

A Memorable Conclusion to SIBF 2024

The event culminated with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Muskan Syed Riaz, who expressed gratitude to the Sharjah Book Authority, as well as the event sponsors, including Acacia Gardens and Sharaf Exchange, for their invaluable support.

Hamza Ali Abbasi concluded the evening by signing copies of his book and engaging personally with readers and fans.

His presence, alongside Naimal Khawar and the Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai team, left a lasting impact on the 43rd edition of SIBF, celebrating the timeless power of books, Urdu literature, and faith.

Wasi Shah’s contribution to the evening was invaluable, bringing depth to the conversation and helping create a memorable atmosphere for the audience.

His ability to effortlessly blend poetry, thought-provoking questions, and a warm presence made him an essential part of this year's Mehfil-e-Urdu and a true ambassador of Urdu literature.

About Bazm-e-Urdu:

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai is a cultural organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the Urdu language and its rich literary heritage.

Through various events, discussions, and collaborations, it seeks to foster a deeper appreciation of Urdu literature and provide a platform for Urdu writers, poets, and artists.