UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hanau Shooting Fueled By 'Poisoned Social Climate' - Bundestag President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Hanau Shooting Fueled by 'Poisoned Social Climate' - Bundestag President

The attack on two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau was made possible because of the existence of a "poisoned social climate" that forces people to view minorities as an imminent threat, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble said on Thursday in a statement

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The attack on two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau was made possible because of the existence of a "poisoned social climate" that forces people to view minorities as an imminent threat, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble said on Thursday in a statement.

Late on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on two hookah bars in Hanau's city center and a western suburb, killing nine people. He was later found dead in his home alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother. Regional authorities said early findings indicate a xenophobic motive behind the attack. German media have cited the gunman's confession letter in which he made the case for an ethnic cleansing.

"An open society can never be fully protected from murderous attacks like the one happened in Hanau. But such crazy actions do not occur in a vacuum. They occur in a poisoned social climate where xenophobia and the most absurd conspiracy theories are fueled to the extent that minorities are perceived as a threat and discrimination turns into rampant hatred," the statement read.

Schauble added that politicians should not ignore such acute social conflicts, calling for a more active debate on this issue at the political level.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire German Shisha Media From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Par ..

1 minute ago

US Condemns Alleged Russian Cyberattack on Georgia ..

1 minute ago

Egypt Court Orders US Teacher Released from Prison ..

1 minute ago

Israel, Palestine to Lift Mutual Sanctions on Agri ..

1 minute ago

UN Refugees Chief Urges Turkey to Accept Syrians F ..

1 minute ago

Two Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi officials inj ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.