Hanau Shooting Fueled by 'Poisoned Social Climate' - Bundestag President

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The attack on two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau was made possible because of the existence of a "poisoned social climate" that forces people to view minorities as an imminent threat, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble said on Thursday in a statement.

Late on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on two hookah bars in Hanau's city center and a western suburb, killing nine people. He was later found dead in his home alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother. Regional authorities said early findings indicate a xenophobic motive behind the attack. German media have cited the gunman's confession letter in which he made the case for an ethnic cleansing.

"An open society can never be fully protected from murderous attacks like the one happened in Hanau. But such crazy actions do not occur in a vacuum. They occur in a poisoned social climate where xenophobia and the most absurd conspiracy theories are fueled to the extent that minorities are perceived as a threat and discrimination turns into rampant hatred," the statement read.

Schauble added that politicians should not ignore such acute social conflicts, calling for a more active debate on this issue at the political level.