Hanau Shooting Represents 'New Manifestation' of Racism, Islamophobia - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The shooting in the German city of Hanau that claimed the lives of several Turkish nationals is a "new manifestation" of racism and hostility to the entire Islamic community, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday night, an unknown assailant attacked two hookah bars in the city, located in the state of Hesse. According to reports, nine people were killed, and four others were injured. The alleged gunman was later found dead in his house, reportedly alongside the body of his mother.

"The heinous attack last night in Hanau, Germany is a new and grave manifestation of the rising racism and hostility to Islam. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, especially our citizens, and wish urgent recovery to the injured in this heinous attack," the statement said.

The ministry called for effective coordinated measures against xenophobia and hatred toward islam, said it was ready to "show the necessary cooperation in the bilateral and international arena" and continue "sincere efforts in this direction."