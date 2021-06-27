UrduPoint.com
Hancock Resigns As UK Health Secretary Over Alleged Extramarital Affair

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) UK politician Matt Hancock on Saturday announced resigning as the country's health secretary over the reports of having an extramarital affair with a close aide.

In his letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hancock apologized to his family for what had transpired and stated that he needed to spend time with his children.

"I have been to see the prime minister to resign as secretary of state for health and social care. I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's why I have got to resign," Hancock said in a recorded statement that was posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a former chancellor, Sajid Javid, was appointed as the new health secretary.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The Sun on Friday reported that Hancock has been having a secret affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, and to support its claim, the tabloid published a photo of the couple kissing and embracing inside the Department of Health in early May. Following these revelations, both the opposition and members of the ruling Conservative party called for his resignation.

