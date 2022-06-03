Hand Over of Jerusalem Church to Russia to Be Completed Soon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The process of handing over Jerusalem's Church of St. Alexander Nevsky to Russia will be completed soon, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"There is progress, it is obvious. The Israeli authorities show understanding of the need to restore this justice," Lavrov said during an event marking 140 years of the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, adding that the process will be completed in the foreseeable future.