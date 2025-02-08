Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Yeilis Torres, a 38-year-old Cuban woman, knows all too well the loneliness and anguish facing the migrants flown by the United States this week to its notorious military base in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Torres was picked up at sea by the US Coast Guard while fleeing Cuba in mid-2022 and held for seven months at Guantanamo Bay before being transferred to the United States, where she was eventually granted asylum.

In a rare firsthand account of life at the base, Torres, who now lives in Miami, told AFP: "The hardest part...is the uncertainty and the wait for the long process" of seeking asylum.