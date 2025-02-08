Open Menu

Handcuffs And Beach Clean-ups: A Cuban Migrant's Seven Months In Guantanamo Bay

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Handcuffs and beach clean-ups: a Cuban migrant's seven months in Guantanamo Bay

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Yeilis Torres, a 38-year-old Cuban woman, knows all too well the loneliness and anguish facing the migrants flown by the United States this week to its notorious military base in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Torres was picked up at sea by the US Coast Guard while fleeing Cuba in mid-2022 and held for seven months at Guantanamo Bay before being transferred to the United States, where she was eventually granted asylum.

In a rare firsthand account of life at the base, Torres, who now lives in Miami, told AFP: "The hardest part...is the uncertainty and the wait for the long process" of seeking asylum.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mou ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..

10 hours ago
 Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger a ..

Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..

10 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of E ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..

11 hours ago
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..

11 hours ago
 ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countrie ..

ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court

11 hours ago
 Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach A ..

Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final

12 hours ago
 Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in se ..

Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test

12 hours ago
 UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

12 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu ..

Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World