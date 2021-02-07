UrduPoint.com
Handling Of Trump's Election Fraud Claims Cost US Taxpayers $519Mln - Reports

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Lawsuits related to former US President Donald Trump's claims that the November presidential election was rigged and damage caused during the January 6 Capitol riot have cost US taxpayers $519 million so far, according to The Washington Post's estimates.

The newspaper reported late on Saturday, citing local, state and Federal spending records, as well as interviews with government officials, that government agencies at all levels were forced to allocate public funds to respond to actions taken by Trump and his supporters.

The expenditures in question include legal fees caused by dozens of lawsuits, enhanced security measures in response to death threats against poll workers, as well as costly reparation works needed after the Capitol riot.

The newspaper also reported that more than $480 million was spent on the deployment of military troops in Washington through mid-March.

