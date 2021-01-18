UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Handwritten Note Seeds Hope For Trapped China Gold Miners

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Handwritten note seeds hope for trapped China gold miners

At least 12 gold miners trapped hundreds of metres underground in China for more than a week have sent up a note warning some are injured, water surrounds them and they urgently need medicine

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 12 gold miners trapped hundreds of metres underground in China for more than a week have sent up a note warning some are injured, water surrounds them and they urgently need medicine.

Twenty-two workers became trapped more than 600 metres from the mine's entrance after a blast eight days ago at the mine near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province.

After days without any signs of life, rescuers heard knocking sounds on Sunday afternoon as they drilled through the mine's shaft.

A note was sent up on a line from the depths below saying that at least a dozen of the miners were still alive, but pleading for help as their health and conditions deteriorate.

"We are in urgent need of medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure," the note read.

The condition of the other ten workers is unknown.

Four people were injured, according to the note which was crumpled, water-stained and scrawled in pencil on pages ripped out of a notebook.

"We wish the rescuers won't stop so that we can still have hope. Thank you," the note read.

The writer of the note asked rescuers to send down some medication from his car, and warned that there was a large amount of underground water where the miners are trapped.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed rescue workers cheering as the knocking sound was detected and later hurrying to read the note which was taped to a line sunk below via a pneumatic drill.

Footage showed rescuers sending a wire taped with food and drinks down a small opening to the miners.

Hopes of a miracle rescue after a days-long ordeal triggered an outpouring of sympathy and encouragement on Chinese social media.

The hashtag "Qixia gold mine incident" was viewed 130 million times on popular social media site Weibo.

"I saw the note while I was watching the morning news and burst into tears," one Weibo user wrote.

"I hope they will rescue the trapped workers as soon as possible." Some rescue workers wore fur hats to keep off the cold while others appeared covered in dust and grime from the rescue operation.

Rescuers intend to drill multiple tunnels into the mine, to vent air as well as deliver supplies while work continues on bringing the miners back up to safety, CCTV said.

The explosion badly damaged the communications system and exit ladder from the mine, which is owned by the Shandong Wucailong Investment Co. Ltd.

Two officials have already been sacked over the accident.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

In December, 23 miners died after being trapped in a mine in the southwestern city of Chongqing -- just months after 16 others died from carbon monoxide poisoning after being trapped underground at another coal mine in the city.

bur-tjx/apj/jfx

Related Topics

Accident Injured Poor Water Drugs China Social Media Car Died Chongqing SITE December Sunday Gold From Industry Blood Million

Recent Stories

S.Korea's ICT export grows 3.8 pct in 2020

59 seconds ago

Philippines logs 2,163 new COVID-19 cases, highest ..

1 minute ago

PDM revolves around disagreements based on self-in ..

1 minute ago

China says economy grew by 2.3% despite pandemic

1 minute ago

Western Reaction to Navalny Detention Is Aimed at ..

1 minute ago

Family of varsity’ female student refuses to tak ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.