UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hang Seng Index Opens Over 1% Up As Biden Claims Victory In Election - Stock Exchange Data

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:40 AM

Hang Seng Index Opens Over 1% Up as Biden Claims Victory in Election - Stock Exchange Data

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index was up 1.73 percent at the opening trading on Monday, in the wake of Joe Biden's declaration of victory in the US presidential election.

At the opening of Monday trading, the Hang Seng index gained 444.80 points, reaching the 26,157.77 point mark, according to stock exchange data.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.52 percent on Monday morning, reaching 3,329.43 points. Meanwhile the Shenzhen Composite index gained 0.55 percent, reaching the 2,294.59 mark.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Tokyo's benchmark stock index, the Nikkei 225, opened over 1 percent up, reaching 24,612.71 points in the first 15 minutes of trading on Monday morning.

Related Topics

Election Stock Exchange Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo

Recent Stories

UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

6 hours ago

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

10 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

10 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

11 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

11 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.