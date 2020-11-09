Hang Seng Index Opens Over 1% Up as Biden Claims Victory in Election - Stock Exchange Data

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index was up 1.73 percent at the opening trading on Monday, in the wake of Joe Biden's declaration of victory in the US presidential election.

At the opening of Monday trading, the Hang Seng index gained 444.80 points, reaching the 26,157.77 point mark, according to stock exchange data.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.52 percent on Monday morning, reaching 3,329.43 points. Meanwhile the Shenzhen Composite index gained 0.55 percent, reaching the 2,294.59 mark.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Tokyo's benchmark stock index, the Nikkei 225, opened over 1 percent up, reaching 24,612.71 points in the first 15 minutes of trading on Monday morning.