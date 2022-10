(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index dropped by more than 6% on Monday, reaching a record low since 2009, according to the trading data.

The Hang Seng index plummeted 6.26% to 15,196 points at the end of the trading day. During the day, it reached 15,091 points the lowest level since April 2009.