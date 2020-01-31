UrduPoint.com
Hangings Of Delhi Bus Gang-rapists Postponed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed

The hanging of four men scheduled for Saturday for a notorious gang-rape and murder on a Delhi bus in 2012 has been postponed "until further orders," a court ordered on Friday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The hanging of four men scheduled for Saturday for a notorious gang-rape and murder on a Delhi bus in 2012 has been postponed "until further orders," a court ordered on Friday.

The brutal attack on Jyoti Singh sparked weeks of demonstrations and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence and the plight of women in India.

Four men were convicted in 2013 and were due to be hanged simultaneously on Saturday at 6:00 am in India's first execution since 2015.

A fifth, the suspected ringleader, was found dead in jail in a suspected suicide, while a 17-year-old accomplice spent three years in a juvenile detention centre.

