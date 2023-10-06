Hangzhou Asian Games boosts fitness enthusiasm: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Hosting large-scale sporting events plays a significant role in promoting the vigorous development of national fitness and the participation in sports of the youth, said an official of the Chinese delegation.

"From Beijing to Guangzhou, and now to Hangzhou, we have seen a surge in the participation of national fitness and the improvement of urban infrastructure," said Liu Guoyong, an official of the delegation, told Xinhua here on Thursday.

The Hangzhou Asian Games has featured multiple non-Olympic sports such as Wushu, dragon boat racing, roller skating, karate, ju-jitsu, sepak takraw, soft tennis, baseball, softball, squash and more, with some having a large number of participants in China.

"These non-Olympic sports with Asian origins were set up by The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in accordance with the practice of the Asian Games," Liu said. "It can effectively promote sports and cultural exchanges in Asia, and enhance solidarity and friendship."