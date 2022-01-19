'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Resort Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at the age of 37 after an accident at a ski resort, AFP reported citing the actor's agent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at the age of 37 after an accident at a ski resort, AFP reported citing the actor's agent.

Earlier, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Ulliel had been injured while skiing in the Rosieres ski resort in southeastern France.

Radio station France Bleu reported that Ulliel had been hospitalized in serious condition with a serious head injury. According to the radio station, the cause of the incident was the collision with another skier.

Gaspard Ulliel is known for his roles in the films Hannibal Rising, The Long Engagement, Saint Laurent, It's Only the End of the World. In 2005 and 2017, he won French national film award Cesar.