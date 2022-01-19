UrduPoint.com

'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies At 37 After Ski Resort Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 08:03 PM

'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Resort Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at the age of 37 after an accident at a ski resort, AFP reported citing the actor's agent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at the age of 37 after an accident at a ski resort, AFP reported citing the actor's agent.

Earlier, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Ulliel had been injured while skiing in the Rosieres ski resort in southeastern France.

Radio station France Bleu reported that Ulliel had been hospitalized in serious condition with a serious head injury. According to the radio station, the cause of the incident was the collision with another skier.

Gaspard Ulliel is known for his roles in the films Hannibal Rising, The Long Engagement, Saint Laurent, It's Only the End of the World. In 2005 and 2017, he won French national film award Cesar.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Film And Movies France Died 2017

Recent Stories

11 futsal, 5 cricket matches decided in Pakistan s ..

11 futsal, 5 cricket matches decided in Pakistan students Olympic games

24 seconds ago
 Ban to be imposed on indoor activities from Januar ..

Ban to be imposed on indoor activities from January 24: Murtaza Wahab

26 seconds ago
 Sports grounds will be made obligatory in all scho ..

Sports grounds will be made obligatory in all schools, colleges and new housing ..

28 seconds ago
 Court adjourns LNG reference till Jan 25

Court adjourns LNG reference till Jan 25

30 seconds ago
 FWMC launches cleanliness operation in city

FWMC launches cleanliness operation in city

2 minutes ago
 Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 15 kgs hashish, o ..

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 15 kgs hashish, one arrest

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.