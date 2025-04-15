Hanoi Citywalk: China-Vietnam Fruit Trade Fuels a 'sweet Opportunity'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) China has been Vietnam's biggest trading partner for over 20 years in a row, with total bilateral trade exceeding 260 billion USD in 2024. More and more quality Vietnamese agricultural products such as durian and coconut are available to Chinese consumers.
China is also the largest export market for Vietnam's agricultural products.Durian is China's top imported fruit.
Since Vietnam's fresh durians were approved for export to China in 2022, its exports to China have surged. The shorter and less costly journey for Vietnamese durians to China offers more options for Chinese consumers.
China has been committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. China's consumers' pursuit of affordable and accessible fruits has created a 'sweet opportunity' for Vietnam and other countries.
