Open Menu

Hanoi Citywalk: China-Vietnam Fruit Trade Fuels a 'sweet Opportunity'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Hanoi Citywalk: China-Vietnam fruit trade fuels a 'sweet opportunity'

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) China has been Vietnam's biggest trading partner for over 20 years in a row, with total bilateral trade exceeding 260 billion USD in 2024. More and more quality Vietnamese agricultural products such as durian and coconut are available to Chinese consumers.

China is also the largest export market for Vietnam's agricultural products.Durian is China's top imported fruit.

Since Vietnam's fresh durians were approved for export to China in 2022, its exports to China have surged. The shorter and less costly journey for Vietnamese durians to China offers more options for Chinese consumers.

China has been committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. China's consumers' pursuit of affordable and accessible fruits has created a 'sweet opportunity' for Vietnam and other countries.

Recent Stories

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

26 minutes ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

41 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

1 hour ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

2 hours ago
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

2 hours ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

2 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

2 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

2 hours ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

2 hours ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From World