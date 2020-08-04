UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hanoi Runs Out Of Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits, Asks Residents To Monitor Symptoms - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Hanoi Runs Out of Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits, Asks Residents to Monitor Symptoms - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Vietnamese capital of Hanoi has run out of rapid test systems for detecting COVID-19, with the city authorities asking residents to independently monitor symptoms of the disease, Nguyen Khac Hien, the head of the capital's Health Department, said.

"The number of people screened exceeded our expectations. We recommend that people should monitor their own health, and if one has symptoms like coughing, fever or breathing difficulty, they must go to medical facilities," Hien said on Monday, as quoted by the VN Express newspaper, adding that the rapid testing kits had run out earlier in the afternoon.

According to the official, since July 8, the city has screened more than 88,000 people returning from the resort city of Da Nang, where a new infectious cluster was recently discovered, with rapid tests having been used to detect the virus in over 70,000 people.

Due to the lack of rapid test kits, about 18,000 people were not tested for the virus, Hien added.

Until a new cluster of infections was detected in Da Nang last week, Vietnam had no recorded deaths from COVID-19 and almost three months of no domestic transmission. After discovering the new hotbed of infection, the Vietnamese government reimposed strict control measures and locked down several regions deemed high risk. Since late July, the country has recorded 205 cases of the coronavirus, with most of them being linked to the currently quarantined Da Nang Hospital.

The overall number of cases in Vietnam has reached so far 652, including 374 recoveries and seven deaths, with six fatalities being reported last week and the seventh on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Da Nang Hanoi Vietnam July From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

11 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

19 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

19 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.