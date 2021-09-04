Hanoi Wants to Purchase More Gepard 3.9 Frigates From Moscow - Russian Defense Official

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Vietnam is interested in purchasing more of Russia's Gepard 3.9-class frigates and is currently holding consultations with Moscow on the matter, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told Sputnik on Saturday.

Vietnam already received two such vessels in 2011, followed by another two in 2017.

"Our Vietnamese partners are still very interested in procuring Gepard 3.9-class frigates. Currently, our experts and the buyer's experts are continuing the pertinent technical consultations," Shugayev said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok, adding that sides will hold contract negotiations once all technical matters are settled.

The official went on to praise the Russian frigate, noting that despite its relatively small size the ship possesses a powerful and balanced set of weapons and is capable of destroying both surface targets and military ships as well as counteract enemy submarines.

The lightweight Gepard 3.9, an export version of Project 1166.1 frigates, is equipped to engage enemy aircraft, ships and submarines, as well as conduct escort missions, patrol and support landing and mine-laying missions.