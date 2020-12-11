UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hanoi's Ex-mayor, F1 Backer Jailed Five Years For Stealing State Documents

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Hanoi's ex-mayor, F1 backer jailed five years for stealing state documents

Hanoi's former mayor, a key backer of Vietnam's delayed Formula One Grand Prix, was jailed for five years on Friday for stealing state documents, casting further clouds over the troubled race

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Hanoi's former mayor, a key backer of Vietnam's delayed Formula One Grand Prix, was jailed for five years on Friday for stealing state documents, casting further clouds over the troubled race.

Nguyen Duc Chung, who was arrested for corruption in August, was convicted and sentenced after a four-hour closed trial in Hanoi, state media said.

Chung was a major supporter of Vietnam's inaugural F1 race, which was due to be held in Hanoi in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus, and later cancelled.

Hanoi has been left off a provisional 23-stop Formula One schedule for next year, with a race on April 25 marked 'TBC' (to be confirmed).

"At the trial, Chung admitted his crime... and showed his repentance," state-controlled newspaper Tuoi Tre reported.

Chung, 53, was suspended as mayor two weeks before his arrest. The one-time director of Hanoi's police department was appointed chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee in 2015.

Three other men involved in the case were jailed for between 18 months and four-and-a-half years. It was unclear whether Chung would face further charges.

Last month, a source close to the race told AFP that the Vietnam Grand Prix "might not happen" without Chung.

"Without Chung, the future of the race in Hanoi is gloomy," the source said.

There has been no word from Vietnamese authorities on whether the race would make its belated debut next year, although it's understood that talks are continuing.

Some spectator stands have been removed from beside the track.

The communist, Southeast Asian nation signed a 10-year deal with Formula One in 2018. State media said it would cost the country $60 million per year.

Vietnam hoped the glamour of the sport could reflect the country's economic lift-off and reshape Hanoi's image, much as it has done for Singapore.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Singapore Hanoi Vietnam April August 2015 2018 Media From Race Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA’s International Excellence Forum discusses ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Sent EAEU Partners Tests Systems, Discussin ..

49 seconds ago

Daraz redefines online shopping with 12.12 Live Sh ..

17 minutes ago

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 180,000

51 seconds ago

Ali Zaidi gives appreciation certificate to ASI, s ..

52 seconds ago

South Korean Film Director Kim Ki-duk Died From CO ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.