Hanwha Systems Wins 49 Bln-won Deal For Combat Management System
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it has won an order worth 49 billion won (US$41 million) to install a combat management system on four Navy vessels.
Under the deal with Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a midsized shipyard in South Korea, Hanwha Systems will provide a combat management system for four 200-ton high-speed fast attack craft.
In October, Hanjin Heavy Industries secured a deal to build the four vessels from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korea's arms procurement agency.