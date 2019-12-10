UrduPoint.com
Hanwha Systems Wins 49 Bln-won Deal For Combat Management System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:11 PM

Hanwha Systems wins 49 bln-won deal for combat management system

Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it has won an order worth 49 billion won (US$41 million) to install a combat management system on four Navy vessels

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it has won an order worth 49 billion won (US$41 million) to install a combat management system on four Navy vessels.

Under the deal with Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a midsized shipyard in South Korea, Hanwha Systems will provide a combat management system for four 200-ton high-speed fast attack craft.

In October, Hanjin Heavy Industries secured a deal to build the four vessels from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korea's arms procurement agency.

