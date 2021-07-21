'Happy Pass' Rules for Mass Events Go Into Effect in Israel - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The "Happy Pass" COVID-19 rules for mass events go into effect in Israel on July 21, the Health Ministry has announced.

According to the statement, starting Tuesday, celebration halls, clubs, and any venue hosting events, as well as the public catering sector, must operate in accordance with the "green standard." This means that Israelis will be allowed to attend celebratory events with over 100 people provided they are immune to COVID-19 or possess a negative coronavirus test result taken no more than three days prior.

The rules also apply to outdoor events partially held inside.

A system of fines is reported to have been introduced for offenders. The mask requirement has been toughened, as well.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced coronavirus regulations enforcement aimed at curbing the spread of the Delta variant. For instance, violators of quarantine will face criminal indictment if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.