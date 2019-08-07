UrduPoint.com
Harare Not Planning Arms Deal With Moscow Now, May Consider Supplies In Future - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Zimbabwe does not have any arms deal with Russia in mind at the moment, but may consider it in the future if such need arises, Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's minister of foreign affairs and international trade, told Sputnik in an interview.

In late June, Zimbabwean Deputy Defense Minister Victor Matemadanda told Sputnik on the sidelines of Russia's International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 that the African nation was interested in importing arms displayed at the event.

"There is general cooperation in the area of security between Russia and Zimbabwe, but there is no aspect which can be referred to as an arms deal or any form of that nature at this stage, not at all ... When we are going to require to do so [import weapons], definitely, we will consider Russian partners," Moyo said.

At the same time, the minister praised military contacts between Russia and Zimbabwe in light of the annual International Army Games (ARMY-2019), which Zimbabwean soldiers are attending this year.

"This is tremendous cooperation between the Zimbabwean Defense Forces and the Russian counterparts, and these military sporting games have provided an opportunity for the Zimbabwean Defense Forces and members to collaborate with their counterparts here, and not only from Russia, but from all other countries, other parts of the world during these military games," Moyo said, adding that the collaboration through such military games should further be developed.

ARMY-2019 started on Saturday and will continue through August 17.

