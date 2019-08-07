Harare Stresses Need to Further Work With Moscow on Fighting Climate Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's minister of foreign affairs and international trade, told Sputnik that it was "very critical" to continue expanding cooperation between Zimbabwe and Russia in tackling climate change.

"We believe that we should primarily achieve less emissions and, secondly, we should also have a less-emission development plan ...

Green technology is the future, and we think that technologies which Russia has and technologies which have been developed elsewhere should be combined together between the two countries so that we can deal with the situation of climate change," Moyo noted.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will address the United Nations General Assembly in September, and will point to the need to tackle climate change, the minister added.

Moyo's comment comes during his visit to Russia, where he is attending a meeting of the Russian-Zimbabwean intergovernmental commission.