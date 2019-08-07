Harare to Discuss With Moscow Possible Grain Supplies Amid Drought in Zimbabwe - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Zimbabwean government will raise the issue of possible grain supplies by Russia to the African nation at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on Wednesday in the wake of the devastating drought that nearly halved Zimbabwe's harvest this year, Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's minister of foreign affairs and international trade, told Sputnik in an interview.

Moyo is currently visiting Russia to attend the intergovernmental commission meeting. According to the minister, Zimbabwe's grain marketing board issued an international tender for grain supplies.

"We have not approached formally, at the government level, the Russian [side], but we believe that during this intergovernmental commission this will be one of the issues which we will discuss if there is an availability for wheat and maize, which the Russian government may have," Moyo said.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in July that the country needed to import some 800,000 tonnes of maize after the drought.