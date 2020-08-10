Harassment Has No Place in Europe - Von Der Leyen on Belarusian Unrest

Harassment and oppression have no place in Europe, Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, said Monday, following the night of unrest in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Harassment and oppression have no place in Europe, Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, said Monday, following the night of unrest in Belarus.

Late on Sunday, after a presidential election was held in the country, several Belarusian cities saw unauthorized protests.

In Minsk, protesters were building barricades from garbage bins. The police used tear gas, flash grenades and water cannons.

"Harassment & violent repression of peaceful protesters has no place in Europe. Fundamental rights in #Belarus must be respected. I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday's election are counted & published accurately," von der Leyen said on Twitter.