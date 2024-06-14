Hard-right Reform UK Leapfrogs Tories For First Time In Poll
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday played down a "seismic" poll suggesting that his Conservative party has fallen behind the hard-right anti-immigration Reform UK group for the first time.
But a senior Tory insisted that the YouGov survey was a "stark warning" that the main opposition Labour party was on track for a landslide win at next month's general election.
"The only poll that matters is the one on July 4," Sunak told British media in Italy, where he was attending the G7 leaders' meeting. The new poll, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, shows Brexiteer Nigel Farage's Reform with 19 percent support, compared to the Conservatives' 18 percent. Both are trailing far behind the centre-left Labour party.
"The fact that Nigel Farage's party are neck and neck with the governing Conservatives is a seismic shift in the voting landscape," YouGov said.
It cautioned, though, that the figures are "well within the margin of error of one another".
"We will not be able to tell for some time whether Reform can sustain or improve their position relative to the Conservatives," the pollsters added.
The survey indicated that Labour, led by Keir Starmer, still held a commanding lead at 37 percent, in line with other surveys that have put it some 20 points ahead for nearly two years. That has made Starmer odds-on to become the next prime minister.
But he is still fighting to overcome persistent Conservative claims that his party will recklessly spend public finances and increase personal taxes -- a perennial jibe from right-wingers.
"The poll is a stark warning," said government minister Laura Trott.
"If a result like this is replicated on election day, Keir Starmer would have huge and unchecked power to tax your home, your job, your car, your pension however he wants."
She echoed Sunak who said the election campaign had only just passed the half-way stage and that a vote for Reform would be "handing Labour a blank cheque".
"The Conservative party are fighting for every single vote in this election," added Trott.
Farage -- who at the last general election in 2019 did a deal with the Conservatives to avoid splitting the right-wing vote -- claimed on Thursday that Reform now represents the main opposition party to Labour, not the Conservatives.
How the opinion poll will play out if it is replicated on election day is unclear, with Britain's winner-takes-all first-past-the-post system favouring the bigger parties.
Some commentators have suggested the Conservatives, firmly on the back foot after a torrid 14 years in power marked by Brexit, Covid and a cost-of-living crisis, have tacitly conceded the election is unwinnable.
Senior Conservatives have taken to the airwaves in recent days to warn voters about handing Labour a "supermajority" in parliament for the next five years. There are increasing questions, too, about what will happen to the Tories after the election, which would likely see Sunak stand down if Labour wins by a landslide.
Any Tory leadership contest would likely be an ideological fight between the centre-right and vocal right-wingers who have been increasingly critical of the party's immigration stance.
That has prompted talk of Farage, who on Friday reiterated his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "political operator" and described Adolf Hitler as "hypnotic in a very dangerous way", joining the Conservatives.
But the former member of the European Parliament, who is standing to be a British MP for the eighth time after seven failed attempts, has said instead that he wants to take over the party.
The Conservatives have gone through five prime ministers since 2016, including three in just four months in 2022. Much of that was the result of Brexit. But there were also other self-inflicted wounds, such as the chaos of Boris Johnson's time as leader and Liz Truss's short-lived tenure, when her unfunded tax cuts spooked the markets and crashed the pound.
Labour's Starmer, who is campaigning on promises to spur growth and restore economic "stability", is keen not to squander the party's huge poll lead, running a cautious campaign to end Tory "chaos".
spe-phz-pdh/db/
Recent Stories
Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine fighting 'intense' battles in Donetsk region7 seconds ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks12 seconds ago
-
Media Minister inspects media headquarters at the holy sites28 seconds ago
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies35 seconds ago
-
Two killed in fireworks-linked explosions in Switzerland: police10 minutes ago
-
Voluntary blood donations in China set record high in 202310 minutes ago
-
Int'l film festival commences in Shanghai21 minutes ago
-
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland21 minutes ago
-
Million-plus begin hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war30 minutes ago
-
More than 1 bln people hold digital social security cards in China31 minutes ago
-
PLA Navy hospital ship to visit 13 countries in its 2024 mission40 minutes ago
-
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum50 minutes ago