Hard-right Upstarts Eye Big Gains In Local UK Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Runcorn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Britain's anti-immigrant Reform UK party is seeking to prove its credentials as a credible political force at local elections this week that will test the popularity of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Nigel Farage's hard-right upstarts are pushing to pick up scores of council and mayoral seats, as well as a parliamentary one, that they hope will help them organise a serious challenge at the next general election, likely in 2029.

Their rise comes as polls show Britons are increasingly disenchanted with the country's two establishment parties: the traditionally centre-left Labour and the Conservatives on the right.

At a UK parliamentary by-election on Thursday in Runcorn, an industrial town in northwest England, Reform is tipped to add to its small cohort of MPs that achieved a historic breakthrough at last year's national polls.

"Labour's rubbish. They tell lies. They're the same as the Tories. We need someone different," 70-year-old retiree Ann Murray, who will vote Reform, told AFP inside the Runcorn Shopping City mall.

